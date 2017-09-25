Apple slows iPhone X supplier orders; soft initial sales for iPhone 8 models

Digitimes sources report that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) told iPhone component suppliers to slow deliveries.

Component suppliers are currently shipping about 40% of the planned quantities for the initial production of the premium smartphone.

The number comes in below the 60% of supplies ordered during the initial run of the iPhone 7 in 2016. The remaining 40% was ordered within a few months.

Sources say that Apple lowered shipping supplies to gauge iPhone 8 sales and iPhone X pre-orders, which begin on October 27.

Sales of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were lower during the first three days than previous models, according to Localytics data.

The two models together formed 0.7% of the iPhone market during those days, marking the lowest share performance since the iPhone 5s in 2013. The iPhone 8 Plus made up 0.4% of the total.

Important note: The Localytics figures don’t represent actual sales numbers but rather the devices using one of the 37K apps integrated with the data company’s SDK.

Apple shares are down 1.28% premarket.

Previously: Tim Cook "thrilled" with iPhone, Watch launch day sales (Sept. 22)