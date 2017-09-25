Catalyst Bio announces advancement of proof-of-concept study of hemophilia candidate CB 2679d/ISU304; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is up 9% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that collaborator ISU Abxis has completed dosing in the first subcutaneous cohort (n=3) in a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study assessing CB 2679d/ISU304 in people with severe hemophilia B. Interim data should be available by year-end.

CB 2679d/ISU304 is a next-generation coagulation Factor IX variant that has a longer duration of action than other Factor IX products.

