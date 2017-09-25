Tullow to ramp TEN output after Ghana-Ivory Coast ocean boundary ruling

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) rose as much as 8% in London trading after saying it expects to resume drilling at the TEN deepwater oil and gas project after the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled in favor of Ghana in an ocean border dispute with Ivory Coast.

ullow, which leads the TEN project, now expects to increase production to ~80K bbl/day from the current 50K bbl/day.

“A clear ruling that does not alter the jurisdiction of any part of the TEN Development Area and is accepted by both countries is the best outcome Tullow could have hoped for,” says Barclays, which rates the stock at Overweight.