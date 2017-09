SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) is on the move after Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic calls the stock the best growth story in the small cap consumer packaged goods space.

The company is seen adding some key price hikes in Europe, Australia and Canada and benefiting from selective expansion in the U.S. through Wal-Mart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon.

Zuanic lifts his price target on SodaStream to $90 from $79.