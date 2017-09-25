Premarket analyst action - healthcare

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (75% upside) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.
Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) price target raised to $28 (37% upside) from $26 by RBC Capital Markets citing pending FDA approval of hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B and upcoming SD-101 data readouts. Outperform rating maintained.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) price target lowered to $8 (209% upside) from $15 by H.C. Wainwright after debt financing in place.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) price target raised to $14 (69% upside) from $12 by H.C. Wainwright citing progress with lead candidate ApoGraft.
Cormedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) price target raised to $4 (751% upside) from $3 by H.C. Wainwright citing attractiveness of device pipeline.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James. Shares off 5% premarket on light volume.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) downgraded to Neutral by UBS.
