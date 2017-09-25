Circor buys Colfax Fluid Handling in $855M deal

Circor (NYSE:CIR) agrees to acquire Colfax's (NYSE:CFX) fluid handling business for $855M in cash, shares and the assumption of pension plan liabilities.

CIR will pay $542M in cash, issue ~3.3M new shares to CFX and assume global pension plans with a net liability of $150M; CIR will own ~16% of CIR upon closing of the transaction.

The combined company had ~$1.1B in revenue based on the trailing 12 months ended June 2017 on a pro forma basis.

CIR expects to incur ~$10M in related one-time costs before realizing $23M in cost synergies by the fourth year following the deal's close.