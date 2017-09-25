Noble Energy +3% on higher Q3 sales volume outlook

Noble Energy (NBL +3.1% ) breaks higher at the open after raising its Q3 sales volume guidance to 352K-358K boe/day, a 10K increase at the midpoint of expectations, which raises its full-year sales volume outlook to 342K-352K boe/day.

The outlook for total oil volumes is 126K-130K bbl/day, up more than 4% from previous guidance, natural gas volumes are anticipated higher at 965M-990M cf/day, while natural gas liquids are expected at 63K-65K bbl/day.

NBL says total U.S. onshore equivalent volumes are trending slightly above the high end of its original guidance, primarily reflecting better than expected DJ Basin volumes as a result of continued strong new well performance in Wells Ranch and East Pony and an increasing oil contribution.