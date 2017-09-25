Sprint lower on reports SoftBank will take market value in merger

Sprint (NYSE:S) has reopened for the week 4.8% lower after reports that its owner SoftBank (SFTBY -0.2% ) would forgo a premium and take market price in a stock-for-stock merger with T-Mobile (TMUS +0.1% ).

That comes in an environment where T-Mobile majority owner Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.3% ) had told SoftBank that Sprint should be valued at a significant discount to market value, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, with due diligence under way, the two hope to reach a deal by the third week in October, CNBC says.

Valuing Sprint at close to market value would mean SoftBank owning 33% of the combination and Deutsche Telekom about 39%.