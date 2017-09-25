Stocks tick lower in early trade as tech weighs

Stocks open with slight losses, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq ( -0.5% ) showing relative weakness; S&P and Dow both -0.1% .

In Europe, Merkel appears set to remain Germany's Chancellor while her political alliance recorded a weaker than expected victory while the right-wing nationalist party won a higher percentage than anticipated; Germany's DAX +0.1% but the euro has dropped 0.7% vs. the dollar in the wake of the election.

Elsewhere, U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% as Abe calls for a snap election to be held next month, and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.3% .

In the U.S., the tech sector lags badly in early trading, and Apple is extending last week's selloff, -0.5% to extend its losses over the last five sessions to ~5.5%.

On the flip side, energy ( +0.9% ) is the top performing group, as U.S. crude oil +1.3% at $51.32/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices are hovering flat to slightly higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note slipping a basis point to 2.25%.