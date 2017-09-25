Infinity Pharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb add TNBC patients to clinical evaluation of IPI-549 and Opdivo

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI +3.5% ) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.3% ) expand their clinical collaboration assessing the combination of IPI-549 and Opdivo (nivolumab) to include patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have not been previously treated with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

TNBC patients are generally treatment-resistant with only a very few who respond to a checkpoint inhibitor.

IPI-549 is an orally available inhibitor of an enzyme called phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-gamma that plays a key role in inflammation, immunity and cancer.

