Acer plans U.S. marketing application for Edsivo for rare connective tissue disorder; shares ahead 10%

Thinly traded nano cap Acer Therapeutics (ACER +9.6% ) is up on light volume in response to its announcement that it plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA in H1 2018 for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS), a group of inherited disorders of connective tissue, an Orphan Drug designation in the U.S.

The study supporting the filing was performed in Europe and published in October 2010 in The Lancet.

Celiprolol was originally developed to treat high blood pressure. It is believed to benefit vEDS sufferers by promoting normal collagen synthesis in the blood vessels and by shifting the pressure load away from vessels at risk of rupture.