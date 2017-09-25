Exxon starts new program to cut methane emissions

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.7% ) says it is launching a new program to reduce methane emissions and leaks from its U.S. oil and gas production and pipelines.

XOM says the project will focus on installing environmentally efficient equipment and more leak detection sensors throughout its onshore shale oil and gas operations in the U.S., but does not reveal an anticipated cost amount.

XOM is beginning a three-year phaseout of all gas-powered devices on its production equipment that control the various valves, pressure levels and more; the equipment emits methane and will be replaced with lower-emission designs that instead use compressed air.