AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 1.3% in early Monday trading, and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) up 1% , after a thin report from Globo's Lauro Jardim that Brazil's antitrust regulator, CADE, will OK the $85B Time Warner buyout with conditions.

Jardim says that CADE will sign off on the deal with some restriction applied at an Oct. 18 meeting, without giving a source or additional information.

Brazil holds a key to approval of the deal due to AT&T's stake in Sky, which broadcasts Time Warner content.

Globo link in Brazilian Portuguese