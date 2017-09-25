Reuters: Valero restarts Port Arthur refinery coker

Valero Energy (VLO +1% ) has restarted the coker at its 335K bbl/day Port Arthur, Tex., refinery following a fire on a feed tank shut the unit early last week, Reuters reports.

The refinery’s large crude distillation unit is feeding the coker, bypassing the heavily damaged tank but is running at reduced rates, according to the report, which also says the small crude unit remains shut and the tank may take as long as six months to repair.

At the time the fire broke out, the refinery was completing the restart of units shut on Aug. 30 by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.