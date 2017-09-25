Reference labs face 10% haircut from CMS if proposed fees hold

Referenced lab leaders Quest Diagnostics (DGX -7.1% ) and LabCorp (LH -3.5% ) are under pressure after CMS released preliminary 2018 Medicare reimbursement rates for clinical lab tests under the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA).

Canaccord Genuity says the cuts will be 9 - 10%, if enacted, but should affect smaller players more severely since they don't have the scale to absorb the lower rates. It adds that companies with proprietary tests, like Genomic Health (GHDX +0.6% ), Veracyte (VCYT -0.7% ), CareDx (CDNA +3.9% ) and Vermillion (VRML +4.7% ) should be in good shape.

GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK -1.7% ) is down as well.

Source: Bloomberg