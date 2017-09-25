Eros International notes dismissal of 2015 class action

Eros International (EROS -1.4% ) notes that a U.S. district court has dismised a 2015 class action suit filed against the Indian filmmaker.

The District Court for the Southern District of New York has dismissed the case against Eros and some of its officers and directors with prejudice, Eros says.

An amended complaint said the defendants had violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of the 1934; those sections deal with position limits and position accountability for security-based swaps and large trader reporting, and liability to contemporaneous traders for insider trading, respectively.