Intel announces eighth-gen Coffee Lake desktop processors

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces its eight-generation Core processors for desktops, adding to the line started with the laptop processors last month.

The processors offer more cores than previous models and Intel says the chips are 32% faster than the last gen and 65% faster than a three-year-old machine.

While the eight-gen Core laptop processors were based on the seventh-gen 14+nm node Kaby Lake, the desktop chips are on the 14++nm Coffee Lake node.

The six models start with the i3-8100 with four cores and four threads and 3.6GHz clock speed with a $117 price tag. The line tops out at the six cores, 12 threads i7-8700K that clocks at 3.8GHz with a boost up to 4.7GHz and a $359 price tag.

The eighth-gen Core desktop processors launch on October 5.

