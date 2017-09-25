Google offers trade-ins ahead of Pixel 2 launch event

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces a Google Pixel trade-in program ahead of the October 4 launch event.

The program only applies to qualified devices from Apple, Samsung, and LG and Nexus models from Motorola and Huawei.

Google offers up to $385 for some phones depending on the model, storage capacity, and condition. The amount can apply towards a new Pixel device.

The Pixel 2 smartphone is expected to start at $650 with the Pixel XL 2 priced at $850.

Alphabet Class A shares are down 1.62% on a day when the tech sector has slumped.

Previously: Google will launch Pixel 2 on October 4 (Sept. 14)