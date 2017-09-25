Statoil seeking stake in Abu Dhabi's offshore oil

Statoil (STO +1.8% ) is among producers involved in talks with Abu Dhabi's national oil company about teaming up for offshore production, according to Norway's embassy in the emirate.

The diplomatic wire referred to an Aug. 7 statement in which Adnoc said it was in “advanced discussions with potential partners” for an offshore oil concession that expires in March and will be split into several parts under new terms.

Adnoc said at the time that more than a dozen companies were involved in talks, including existing international partners which include BP, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Total (NYSE:TOT).