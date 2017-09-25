Next year's iPhones could include 6-in LCD; iPhone X pre-orders could top 50M

The Korea Herald reports that Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2018 lineup of iPhones could include a larger LCD model measuring over 6 inches with the panel coming from Japan Display.

The new device joins the previously rumored 5.8-inch and 6.46-inch OLED models with panels supplied by Samsung.

Apple likely won’t switch to all OLED panels until 2019, which is when LG should have the production capacity to help minimize Apple’s dependence on Samsung.

In current iPhone sales news, a KGI Securities analyst believes pre-orders for the iPhone X could pass 50M units.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that the X is the first complete form factor revamp since 2016 and could prompt a “super cycle.”

Kuo expects Apple to ramp up iPhone X output in late October but doesn’t think demand will match supply until next year.

The iPhone X pre-orders start October 27 and the device launches on November 3.

