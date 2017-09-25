Stocks slightly lower as Apple, Pyongyang weigh

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong calls the recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump a declaration of war and says all options are on the table for the regime.

The shots from Pyongyang are being attributed to contributing to today's dip in stocks (Bloomberg is quick to note that knee-jerk market reactions to North Korea threats have been very short-lived in the past), although the weakeness in the tech sector looks to be more of an Apple event. Energy stocks are higher on the day, including Dow 30 components Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Previously: Apple slows iPhone X supplier orders; soft initial sales for iPhone 8 models (Sept. 25)