Chinese firm offers to buy Apple's former chip supplier

Chinese private equity firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners agrees to acquire chipmaker Imagination Technologies (OTCPK:IGNMF) in a $745M deal.

The deal awaits regulatory approval with Canyon Bridge trying to up the chances of approval by offering to sell Imagination’s U.S. assets to an American firm.

Imagination Technologies previously supplied chips to Apple but the tech giant announced in March that it would stop using the supplier within two years. Apple’s newly released iPhone 8 featured its own chips.

Canyon Bridge attempted to acquire U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) but President Trump blocked the deal on governmental concerns that Lattice’s technology could help the Chinese military.

Previously: Former Apple supplier Imagination Technologies goes up for sale (June 22)

Previously: Apple disputes Imagination Technologies partnership timeline (July 7)