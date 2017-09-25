Albemarle downgraded at Baird with little chance for near-term upside

Albemarle (ALB -3.3% ) is lower after Baird downgrades shares to Neutralfrom Outperform with a $135 price target, believing ALB is positioned to capture growth in the lithium market but near-term execution is largely priced into the stock.

Baird says ALB's new technology could enable greater lithium volumes but may lead to multiple contraction if replicated by competitors.

The firm also thinks ALB has benefited from positive headlines about lithium demand growth, and negative headlines - expansions by competitors, flattening price curve, etc. - could impact shares with so many momentum driven investors now in the stock.