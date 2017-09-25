Auto names roar after M&A buzz

The auto parts and auto retailer sectors are seeing some buying action after Genuine Parts (GPC +5.9%) ponies up for Alliance Automotive Group.
Notable gainers off the M&A buzz include O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +3%), Advance Auto Parts (AAP +2.5%), Essendant (ESND +1.7%), AutoZone (AZO +1.6%), Stonridge (SRI +2.1%), China Automotive Systems (CAAS +2.9%), Gentherm (THRM +2.6%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +2.1%), Monro (MNRO +1%), Allison Transmission (ALSN +1.7%), Lydall (LDL +0.9%), Standard Motor Products (SMP +0.9%) and Modine Manufacturing (MOD +0.8%).
Previously: Genuine Parts to acquire Alliance Automotive Group (Sept. 25)