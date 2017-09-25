Auto names roar after M&A buzz

The auto parts and auto retailer sectors are seeing some buying action after Genuine Parts (GPC +5.9% ) ponies up for Alliance Automotive Group.

Notable gainers off the M&A buzz include O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +3% ), Advance Auto Parts (AAP +2.5% ), Essendant (ESND +1.7% ), AutoZone (AZO +1.6% ), Stonridge (SRI +2.1% ), China Automotive Systems (CAAS +2.9% ), Gentherm (THRM +2.6% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +2.1% ), Monro (MNRO +1% ), Allison Transmission (ALSN +1.7% ), Lydall (LDL +0.9% ), Standard Motor Products (SMP +0.9% ) and Modine Manufacturing (MOD +0.8% ).

Previously: Genuine Parts to acquire Alliance Automotive Group (Sept. 25)