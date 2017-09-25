U.S. oil exports to meet 5% of non-U.S. demand by 2022, EPD exec says

U.S. crude oil exports will increase to meet 5% of global demand by 2022, as refiners seek more low-sulfur crude to meet stricter rules for cleaner fuels, an executive from Enterprise Partners Partners (EPD +1% ) says.

U.S. oil exports may rise to ~4M bbl/day in five years, a 4x jump from this year, while global oil demand excluding the U.S. could rise to 73M bbl/day, up from 65M currently, says EPD Senior VP Brent Secrest.

Demand for light, low-sulfur, or sweet, crude is set to rise as countries push refiners to produce cleaner fuels, as highlighted by the Internationals Maritime Organization's new rules tightening the sulfur requirement for bunker fuels to a maximum of 0.5% from the current maximum of 3.5%.

EPD currently exports ~100K bbl/day of crude from the U.S. Gulf Coast.