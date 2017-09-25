Boston Sci launches Resonate devices with heart failure alert feature

Boston Scientific (BSX -0.7% ) commences the U.S. launch of the Resonate family of implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems featuring the HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic.

HeartLogic alerts doctors of worsening heart failure by combining heart sound, respiration rate/volume, thoracic impedance, heart rate and activity data. Studies showed the diagnostic feature had an observed sensitivity of 70% in addition to providing weeks of advance notice of an impending heart failure event (median of 34 days).

The company has begun enrolling patients in a study called MANAGE-HF to further assess HeartLogic and a series of trials aimed at showing improved response to CRT therapy with the SmartCRT technology.