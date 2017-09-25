MS prefers Vodafone to Verizon in tale of two telecoms

Vodafone (VOD -0.2% ) and Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) were once tied up in Verizon Wireless -- but since Vodafone got out of the venture, it's taken the better path between the two companies, Morgan Stanley says.

It's taken a broader geographic footprint than Verizon and moved into cable and fixed-line businesses while Verizon has run away from those assets, analyst Simon Flannery notes.

What's more, the note says, Vodafone's been deleveraging while Verizon goes the other way, and if Europe's any example, U.S.-heavy Verizon is headed toward a "prolonged period" of intense competition.

"The read-across from Europe could signal Verizon faces sustained declines, potentially magnified by operating leverage," Flannery and team write, meaning the bear case is that 2018 EPS falls more than 17% below estimates and EBITDA falling 8% or more over several years.

Dividends are another factor in Vodafone's favor: “Vodafone EBITDA would need to fall by -14% for their dividend to be uncovered, while iPhone working capital pressures mean Verizon is paying out more than 100% of free cash flow currently.”