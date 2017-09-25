AZZ -8% after cutting 2018 earnings, revenue guidance

AZZ Inc. (AZZ -8.5% ) plunges to 52-week lows after lowering its guidance for FY 2018, extending the stock's YTD 27% decline.

The provider of galvanizing services and welding solutions to the power generation now expects revenue for the FY 2018 of $825M-$885M, down from previous guidance of $880M-$950M, and cuts its EPS outlook to $1.80-$2.30 from $2.60-$3.10.

AZZ cites the impact of the recent hurricanes on its refinery turnaround activity; market conditions in the U.S. nuclear market with the closure of the VC Summer project and the ongoing fallout from the Westinghouse bankruptcy; lower than expected electric utility spending in Saudi Arabia; and the current shippable backlog.