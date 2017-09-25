Novocure's Optune shows long-term treatment benefit in brain cancer study

Long-term results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EF-14, assessing the addition of Novocure's (NVCR -0.7% ) Optune to temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma showed extended survival and improved quality of life. The data were presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology 2017 Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The study demonstrated that the addition of Optune extended median overall survival (OS) by almost five months compared to temozolomide alone. When measured each year, the proportion of surviving patients in the Optune cohort was superior to temozolomide. The five-year survival rate favored Optune, 13% versus 5%.

More patients treated with Optune (53%) than temozolomide (38%) reported stable or improved scores on global health status, pain, physical functioning and leg weakness. Deteriorization-free survival favored Optune, 4.8 months vs. 3.3 months.

Health-related quality-of-life over time did not differ significantly between the two arms, except itchy skin, which was worse in the Optune group.

Optune is a non-invasive device that creates alternating "wave-like" electric fields called Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). It delivers its therapy to brain tumors through four transducer arrays placed on the scalp.