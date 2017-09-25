Bloomberg: Rowan in talks to acquire Maersk's drilling business

Rowan Cos. (RDC +3.9% ) is in talks to acquire A.P. Moeller-Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) drilling assets, which could be valued at ~$4B, Bloomberg reports.

Maersk's drilling assets, which the company wants to sell to focus on transportation, have attracted interest from other offshore drilling companies and other potential buyers may still emerge, according to the report.

Maersk already has agreed to sell two other energy units over the past month or so: It sold its oil and gas business to Total for $7.45B and its oil tanker unit to its own holding company for $1.17B (I, II).