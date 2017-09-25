Football ratings inconclusive after Trump's boycott call

Fresh off President Trump picking a fight over the weekend with the National Football League -- calling for a boycott to games over players' political protests -- ratings Sunday were mixed, suggesting other factors might be at play.

Sunday night ratings on NBC (CMCSA -0.8% ) were slightly down, with 11.6% of households tuning in to the Oakland Raiders-Washington Redskins game, vs. 12.9% in last year's week three matchup between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. This year's game drew a 20 share vs. last year's 21.

Meanwhile, CBS (CBS +2.1% ) says its Sunday games gained 4% Y/Y to an 11.9 overnight rating. It had a more competitive game than NBC, as Green Bay went to overtime to beat Cincinnati 27-24.

The NFL aired a one-minute "unity" ad in prime time last night and plans to run it again during Monday Night Football.