Tamar partners say shutdown will not have major sales impact

The partners in Israel’s Tamar natural gas field say a shutdown caused by a cracked pipe is not expected to have a significant impact on quarterly revenue, and the problem will likely be resolved this week.

Production at Tamar was halted last Thursday when a crack in an exhaust pipe was discovered during routine maintenance work by operator Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL).

The shutdown will lead to a loss in sales of ~100M cm of gas, or $3.5M in revenue after royalty and tax payments, according to the companies, which also include Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), Tamar Petroleum and Isramco Negev.

The Tamar field produced ~4.9B cm of gas in H1 2017 and is responsible for most of Israel’s power generation.