Shionogi's lusutrombopag successful in late-stage study; filing of rolling U.S. marketing application underway

A Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Shionogi's (OTCPK:SGIOF) lusutrombopag (S-888711) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) in patients with chronic liver disease undergoing non-emergent invasive procedures met the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who did not require a platelet transfusion prior to the invasive procedure and rescue therapy from bleeding. Lusutrombopay demonstrated its superiority to placebo, 64.8% vs. 29.0%.

The proportion of patients achieving a platelet count of at least 50,000/µL and had at least a 20,000/µL increase in platelet count from baseline also favored lusutrombopag, 64.8% vs. 13.1%.

The incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was 5.6% in the treatment group compared to 12.1% for control.

The company has initiated its rolling NDA submission in the U.S.

Lusutrombopag is an orally available small molecule human thrombopoietin receptor agonist. It was approved in Japan in September 2015 for the indication.