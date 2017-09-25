FDA clamps down on drug-peddling websites

Working side-by-side with international regulatory and law enforcement agencies, the FDA has taken action against more than 500 websites that it says illegally sell unapproved and potentially dangerous versions of prescription medications, including opioids, to American consumers.

Most of the site operators(401) received Warning Letters, but some were confiscated.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., says, “These rogue online pharmacies are often run by sophisticated criminal networks that knowingly and unlawfully distribute illicit drugs, including counterfeit medicines and controlled substances. Consumers go to these websites believing that they are buying safe and effective medications, but they are being deceived and put at risk by individuals who put financial gains above patient safety. The ease with which consumers can purchase opioid products online is especially concerning to me, given the immense public health crisis of addiction facing our country. Some of the websites sold unapproved versions of multiple prescription opioids directly to U.S. consumers. This easy and illegal availability of these controlled substances fuels the misuse and abuse of opioids. As part of a broader effort to target this illegal activity, in addition to the operation that we are announcing today, the FDA is also working on a comprehensive Enforcement Operations Work Plan that’s focused on combating the sale of foreign unapproved drugs to U.S. consumers and aimed at increasing the scope of our operations related to these risks."

