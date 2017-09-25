PDL Bio to buy back $25M of stock; shares up 7%

The board of PDL BioPharma (PDLI +6.9% ) has authorized the repurchase of $25M of the company's common stock.

CEO John McLaughlin says, "We were very satisfied with the execution and completion of our first share repurchase program initiated in March of this year and are pleased to announce a new share repurchase program which underscores the confidence we have in our financial performance, business strategy, and our prospects over the next 12 months and beyond. We believe in a balanced approach to increasing shareholder value through the repurchase of our stock, while maintaining ample liquidity to support future opportunities for strategic investments."