GM makes adjustments at Tennessee plant

General Motors (GM +2.6% ) announces that it will close a third shift at a plant in Tennessee to adjust for demand and inventory,

"This adjustment allows the plant to maintain stable production, protect the value of our brands in any sales environment, and to provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward," reads the GM statement.

The third shift is expected to be cut near the end of November.

In a separate move, GM says it will invest $294M in the same plant to prepare for production of a future Cadillac crossover.