AMD, Nvidia fall after Intel processor reveal

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -3.3% ) and Nvidia (NVDA -3.9% ) down this afternoon following Intel’s (INTC -0.3% ) desktop processor reveal this morning.

Intel boasts about the gaming performance of the eighth-gen Core processors in the press release, calling the i7-8700K the company’s “best gaming desktop processor ever.”

Intel says the new generation offers 25% more frames per second on demanding games like Gears of War and up to 2x faster mega-tasking of games and streams than three-year-old systems.

Previously: Intel announces eighth-gen Coffee Lake desktop processors (Sept. 25)