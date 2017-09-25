JPMorgan buys into the off-price story

Ross Stores (ROST +3.1% ) breaks higher after JPMorgan upgrades the retailer to Overweight from Neutral.

"We expect off-price will be the primary beneficiary of this brick & mortar sales volume up for grabs and benefit from the plethora of close-out merchandise for several years," says JP analyst Matthew Boss.

He also notes that the Ross Stores model won't be easy to replicate.

"The model is difficult to replicate with over 1,000 buyers worldwide currently sourcing from 18,000 vendors in 100+ countries," adds Boss.

JP's price target of $74 gives Ross shares some more room to run.