Instagram moves up to 800M users, 100M more than in April

Instagram (FB -4.8% ) now says it has 800M monthly users, an increase of 100M since it said it hit the 700M-user mark in April.

The service counts 500M daily active users; Snap (SNAP -4.2% ) said last month that it had 173M DAUs. (Snap had its price target lowered by JPMorgan to $14, just 2% upside from Friday's close.)

Facebook also added that time spent watching video on Instagram is up more than 80% Y/Y, and that since March it's doubled the advertiser base on the platform to 2M.

Meanwhile, Facebook has introduced two ad tools: a location-based tool allowing for advertisers to target users based on offline activities (like physical store visits, purchases, and calls to businesses), and a new Canvas ad template (full-screen ads) designed to aid in product discovery.