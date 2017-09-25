Offshore drillers surge after UBS upgrades top names, sector

Offshore drillers are surging after UBS analysts upgraded the sector to Buy from Neutral and several prominent names in the group, pointing to signs of improving demand for oil rigs and stabilization in the sector.

UBS sees utilization for drillships and jack-up rigs improving slightly next year and followed by greater demand growth in 2019-20, after weak oil prices have weighed on demand for offshore drilling services for three years, and believes a normalizing of oil prices in 2020-21 as well as measures taken to push out debt payments bolster the case for the companies.