Amazon lowers 4K prices to match Apple; Joe Biden coming to Alexa skills

Amazon Video (AMZN -2.2% ) appears to have cut 4K video prices to keep up with Apple’s price reduction paired with the Apple TV 4K launch.

Amazon formerly charged upwards of $30 to purchase 4K titles but now lists the titles between $5 and $19. Apple plans to charge $19.99.

The original Fire TV recently went out of stock, prompting rumors that Amazon is preparing to release its own 4K HDR model.

The Fire TV’s streaming media market share was 24% in Q1, up from 16% in the prior year’s quarter. The Apple TV market share fell from 19% to 15% in that same period.

In other Amazon news, former VP Joe Biden is bringing curated news to Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant through Biden’s Briefing.

The three to 15-minute briefings will feature Biden’s favorite stories through media partners including Axios, Bloomberg, Wired, and MSNBC. Voice actors will narrate the article content while Biden provides the intro, outro, and comments.

