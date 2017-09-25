Waymo seeking $1.86B from Uber for one patent, not $2.6B

Waymo’s (GOOG, GOOGL) legal team clarifies that the company is seeking $1.86B from Uber (Private:UBER) for one trade secret and not the $2.6B that Uber claimed.

Waymo is arguing that its former engineer, who then went on to work at Uber, violated nine patents. The $1.8B figure represents the estimated value of the most expensive patent and the maximum amount Waymo wants.

The companies meet for the final pre-trial conference on Wednesday.

A judge still needs to decide if the trial will start on October 10 or if he will grant Waymo’s request for more time, which would push the date back to December 5.

