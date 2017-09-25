Ballard advances wearable power system contract with U.S. Army

Ballard Power (BLDP +3.4% ) is higher after announcing that the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Soldier received signature approval for its Mobile Soldier Power Program, taking its contract with the Army into a potentially lucrative new phase.



BLDP says the contract between its Protenex subsidiary and the Army covers the distribution of wearable batteries and wearable power and data distribution devices to soldiers in the field.

BLDP says the Department of Defense and U.S. allied military programs have deployed more than 5,500 of the Protonex Squad Power Manager kits through the limited production phase of the program.