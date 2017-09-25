PCM UK acquires Stack Technology Holdings and its Subsidiaries

PCM's (NASDAQ:PCMI) U.K.-based subsidiary, PCM Technology Solutions UK, Ltd., has acquired Stack Technology Holdings. Detailed terms weren't disclosed.

The acquisition will expand PCM's (NASDAQ:UK) vendor Accreditations and Service Capabilities and it would enable PCM UK to accelerate the growth of its managed services and multi-lingual global service desk within the European region.

Stack had total revenues of ~£2.9M for FY2017. PCM currently expects this strategic acquisition will initially have an immaterial effect on its bottom line and will address any related questions at its next earnings conference call.

CEO Frank Khulusi: “The acquisition of The Stack Group is a key milestone for our new UK segment to further support our clients’ needs in the services and solutions market. As a leading provider in North America, we continue to look for ways to accelerate market share gains and this acquisition will allow us to expand upon our offerings not only to new customers in the U.K. and European markets, but also to our global customers based in North America. We are pleased to welcome The Stack Group team to the rest of the PCM family and look forward to jointly providing world class services and solutions to our clients across the globe.”