FDA wants new clinical trial to support lead candidate SB204; shares down 2%

Based on FDA feedback at a recent guidance meeting, Novan (NOVN -1.9% ) says it will need to conduct a new pivotal study to support a U.S. marketing application for topical gel acne candidate SB204.

CEO Kelly Martin says, “We had a productive guidance meeting with the FDA regarding SB204. The meeting provided important clarity with regard to design for any future pivotal trial. We intend to update the marketplace as to the next steps for SB204 after having had the chance to review and verify the final FDA minutes and incorporate that input into the overall Novan plan.“

Shares plummeted in January after the company announced mixed results from two Phase 3 trials.

