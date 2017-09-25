Barrick "nicely on track" to meet debt target, Dushinsky says

Barrick Gold (ABX +1.1% ) is “nicely on track” to meet its $1.45B debt reduction target for this year after already cutting debt by $1.23B YTD, President Kelvin Dushnisky tells Bloomberg.

ABX is looking to end 2017 with $6.4B of debt, its lowest since early 2010, and has set a goal of $5B in total debt by the end of 2018, a level that was last reached in 2008; Dushinsky says ABX is planning to use a “combination of cash on the balance sheet, cash flow [and] potential divestments if they make sense,” to reach its goals.

Dushinsky says the company "likes" owning 50% of Australia’s Kalgoorlie Super Pit mine but would consider a sale “for the right price”; no. 2 gold producer Newmont Mining operates Kalgoorlie and owns the other 50% and has expressed interest in buying ABX’s stake, but the two have failed to reach a deal.