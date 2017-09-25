Fitbit Ionic smartwatch and Flyer headphones hit retailers Oct. 1

Fitbit’s (NYSE:FIT) Ionic smartwatch and Flyer wireless headphones will both hit global retailers on October 1, ending the pre-order period.

The $299.95 Fitbit Ionic is the company’s first smartwatch and meant is a cheaper alternative to the Apple Watch. The Ionic features GPS, heart rate monitors, and the mobile wallet Fitbit Pay.

The Fitbit Flyer sports headphones cost $129.95.

Fitbit shares are up 1.74% .

