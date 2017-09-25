CBS +1.6% after 'Star Trek: Discovery' spurs streaming sign-ups

CBS (CBS +1.6% ) rebounded today to its highest point in three weeks following news that last night's debut of its latest Star Trek series pushed its streaming service to its best day for sign-ups.

After a couple of notable production delays, Star Trek: Discovery rolled out on CBS All Access exclusively, and drew more subscriptions in a single day than the previous record event (the 2017 Grammy Awards).

CBS is still mum about specific numbers, though.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery will be made available on demand each week after 8:30 p.m. ET Sundays for U.S. subscribers to the service.