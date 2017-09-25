Apple ditches Bing for Google, releases macOS Sierra

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ditches Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing for Google as the default search engine for Siri searches in iOS and Spotlight on the Mac.

Apple tells TechCrunch the switch happened for “a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari.”

In August, a Bernstein analyst estimated Google would pay Apple $3B this year to remain the default search engine in Apple products. Google paid $1B in 2014 for the privilege.

Apple’s products accounted for about half of Google’s mobile search revenue before the newest promotion above Bing.

In other Apple news, the company releases the desktop operating system update, macOS High Sierra. The new OS joins iOS 11, tvOS 11, and watchOS 4 updates across the family of new products.

Apple shares are down 1.05% , nearing correction territory after earlier news about weaker iPhone 8 sales and possible iPhone X delays.

