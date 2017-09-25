Baker Hughes rated Underperform at BAML with few near-term catalysts

Baker Hughes (BHGE +2.2% ) is higher even after BofA Merrill Lynch initiates coverage of the stock with an Underperform rating and a $36 price target, as oil and gas companies rise broadly on the heels of today's strong gains in crude oil prices.

BofA believes BHGE offers investors exposure to an expected global oilfield services and equipment giant with a solid, defensive balance sheet but one with few near-term catalysts to propel the stock, as the firm foresees only sideways movement in oil prices.

The firm also has a cautious outlook on offshore equipment, which accounts for ~15% of BHGE's pro forma revenues, and notes the company's 71% exposure to international markets.